Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on Perpetua Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Perpetua Resources in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Perpetua Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPTA

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of -61.29. Perpetua Resources has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. On average, research analysts predict that Perpetua Resources will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Stephen Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $183,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,910.45. This trade represents a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Perpetua Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPTA. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 30.6% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 32,347,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,696,000 after buying an additional 7,575,757 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 145.0% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,608,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,806,000 after buying an additional 2,135,478 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,662,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,185,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 219.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,181,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after buying an additional 811,363 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perpetua Resources

(Get Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.