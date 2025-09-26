zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

ZSPC has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded zSpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of zSpace in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

zSpace Stock Down 17.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ZSPC opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. zSpace has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $32.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.08.

zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZSPC. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of zSpace in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in zSpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in zSpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000.

About zSpace

zSpace Technologies, Inc is a provider of commercial augmented reality and virtual reality technology principally in the education market. The Company offers differentiated hardware along with learning software modules for K-12 science, technology, engineering, game design and mathematics applications, as well as workforce-oriented career and technical education applications.

