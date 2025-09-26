Orthofix Medical’s (OFIX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Orthofix Medical Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of OFIX opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $567.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.40). Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 25.43% and a negative net margin of 15.29%.The firm had revenue of $203.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. Orthofix Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 684.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

