CIBC Cuts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$140.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$148.00 to C$140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNR. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$154.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$170.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Canadian National Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$154.71.

Shares of CNR opened at C$128.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$126.11 and a 52 week high of C$160.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$130.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$137.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Susan C. Jones acquired 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$130.96 per share, with a total value of C$199,065.28. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$131.40 per share, with a total value of C$998,624.04. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

