Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC) Downgraded by Raymond James Financial to Hold

Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have C$5.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$4.50. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Uranium Royalty’s Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Uranium Royalty Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Uranium Royalty stock opened at C$5.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$784.46 million, a P/E ratio of -587.00 and a beta of 1.68. Uranium Royalty has a 52 week low of C$2.00 and a 52 week high of C$6.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.32.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp is focused on gaining exposure to uranium prices by making investments in uranium interests, including royalties, streams, debt and equity investments in uranium companies, and through holdings of physical uranium. The company operates in a single segment, the investment in a portfolio of uranium interests.

