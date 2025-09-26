Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC) Downgraded by Raymond James Financial to Hold

Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have C$5.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$4.50. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Uranium Royalty’s Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
Uranium Royalty Stock Up 0.9%
Shares of Uranium Royalty stock opened at C$5.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$784.46 million, a P/E ratio of -587.00 and a beta of 1.68. Uranium Royalty has a 52 week low of C$2.00 and a 52 week high of C$6.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.32.
About Uranium Royalty
