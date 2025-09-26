JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

JMP Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CYBR. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $444.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BTIG Research cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $485.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $448.00 target price (up from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $439.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $480.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $269.00 and a 12-month high of $493.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $436.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of -142.59 and a beta of 1.03.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 78.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

