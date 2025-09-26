CRISPR Therapeutics’ (CRSP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CRSP. Barclays increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $60.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.81. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $71.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.78.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,229.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Simeon George bought 989,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,499,918.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,730,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,021,213.37. This represents a 133.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 690,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,166,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

