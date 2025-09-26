Asure Software’s (ASUR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Asure Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.10 million, a P/E ratio of -13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other news, Director William Carl Drew purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 103,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,269.50. This represents a 31.98% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Goepel acquired 5,250 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,307,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,670,195.52. The trade was a 0.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Asure Software during the first quarter valued at $1,864,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 770,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 126,450 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 276,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 104,170 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

