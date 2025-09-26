Waton Financial Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 29th (NASDAQ:WTF)

Waton Financial’s (NASDAQ:WTF – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 29th. Waton Financial had issued 4,375,000 shares in its IPO on April 1st. The total size of the offering was $17,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Waton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

WTF stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. Waton Financial has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10.

Waton Financial Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of securities brokerage and financial technology services. It is also involved in software licensing and related support services including the licensing of trading platform app, upgrades and enhancements, maintenance, and other related services to financial institutions.

