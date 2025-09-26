Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of ADVM opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $90.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $153,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $107,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 11.5% during the second quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 3,057,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after buying an additional 315,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

See Also

