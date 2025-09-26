Fonix Mobile’s (FNX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 293 target price on the stock.

Fonix Mobile stock opened at GBX 212 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of £210.07 million, a PE ratio of 1,927.27 and a beta of 0.67. Fonix Mobile has a 12 month low of GBX 175 and a 12 month high of GBX 263.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 216.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 213.21.

Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 11.30 EPS for the quarter. Fonix Mobile had a return on equity of 101.42% and a net margin of 14.03%. Analysts expect that Fonix Mobile will post 10.9108622 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 2006, Fonix provides mobile payments and messaging services for clients across media, telecoms, entertainment, enterprise and commerce. Based in London, Fonix is a fast growth business driven ITV, Bauer Media, BT, Global Radio, Comic Relief and Children in Need to name a few.

