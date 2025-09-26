Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Price Target Cut to GBX 250 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 330 to GBX 250 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PETS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 275 to GBX 215 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 285 to GBX 245 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 238.75.

Pets at Home Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of LON:PETS opened at GBX 201.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £905.51 million, a PE ratio of 1,071.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 226.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 238.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.13. Pets at Home Group has a 12-month low of GBX 175.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 316.40.

Pets at Home Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Pets at Home Group

We are the UK’s leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, right the way through to first opinion veterinary care.

Our stores represent a unique environment and provide a practical, fun and unique experience for pet owners.

