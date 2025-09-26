System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Cut to “Speculative Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of System1 Group (LON:SYS1 – Free Report) to a speculative buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has GBX 550 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 865.

System1 Group Trading Down 7.2%

LON SYS1 opened at GBX 250.50 on Tuesday. System1 Group has a one year low of GBX 248 and a one year high of GBX 717.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 422.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 458.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Get System1 Group alerts:

System1 Group (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The company reported GBX 35.30 EPS for the quarter. System1 Group had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 20.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that System1 Group will post 23.4769111 EPS for the current year.

About System1 Group

System1 is The Creative Effectiveness Platform that quickly harnesses the power of emotion to drive profitable growth for the world’s leading brands.

Our Test Your Ad (TYA) and Test Your Innovation (TYI) solutions quickly predict the short- and long-term commercial potential of ads and ideas, giving marketers confidence that their creative concepts will delight consumers and drive profitable growth.

Complementing TYA and TYI is Test Your Brand (TYB), which measures the impact of ads and ideas on brand health.

System1 also offer Expert Guidance to help improve the effectiveness of your ads and ideas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.