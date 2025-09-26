TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $65.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. TTM Technologies traded as high as $58.74 and last traded at $56.54, with a volume of 3299517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.24.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. B. Riley raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other news, Director Wajid Ali acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $208,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,252. This trade represents a 35.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $70,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,249.18. The trade was a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,405 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 176,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 44,833 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,632,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2,396.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 48,906 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.03.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $730.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.42 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. TTM Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.630 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

