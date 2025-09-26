Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Insider Acquires £152.13 in Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) insider Laura Flowerdew bought 33 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 461 per share, with a total value of £152.13.
Laura Flowerdew also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 19th, Laura Flowerdew purchased 31 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 475 per share, for a total transaction of £147.25.
- On Monday, July 21st, Laura Flowerdew purchased 29 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 525 per share, with a total value of £152.25.
Pennon Group Trading Down 0.7%
Shares of LON PNN opened at GBX 453.60 on Friday. Pennon Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 383 and a 1-year high of GBX 624. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 481.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 480.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,817.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
Pennon Group Company Profile
At the top end of the FTSE 250, Pennon is an infrastructure group, focused on the UK water market is one of only three listed water companies in the UK. Operating in a stable regulatory environment with a positive outlook, we are focused on long-term sustainable growth, through disciplined capital allocation, organic and acquisitive.
