Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Insider Acquires £152.13 in Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) insider Laura Flowerdew bought 33 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 461 per share, with a total value of £152.13.

Laura Flowerdew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 19th, Laura Flowerdew purchased 31 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 475 per share, for a total transaction of £147.25.

On Monday, July 21st, Laura Flowerdew purchased 29 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 525 per share, with a total value of £152.25.

Shares of LON PNN opened at GBX 453.60 on Friday. Pennon Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 383 and a 1-year high of GBX 624. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 481.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 480.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,817.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 650 to GBX 670 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 583.50.

Pennon Group Company Profile

At the top end of the FTSE 250, Pennon is an infrastructure group, focused on the UK water market is one of only three listed water companies in the UK. Operating in a stable regulatory environment with a positive outlook, we are focused on long-term sustainable growth, through disciplined capital allocation, organic and acquisitive.

