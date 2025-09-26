Insider Buying: Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) Insider Acquires £30,400 in Stock

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) insider Tony Roper bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 per share, with a total value of £30,400.

Foresight Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSFL opened at GBX 75.90 on Friday. Foresight Solar has a 12-month low of GBX 68 and a 12-month high of GBX 94.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 81.60. The company has a quick ratio of 121.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of £420.56 million, a PE ratio of 14,596.15 and a beta of 0.27.

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX (0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Foresight Solar had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 44.44%. Analysts anticipate that Foresight Solar will post 2.0674521 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Foresight Solar

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (“FSFL”) is a Jersey-registered, closed-end investment company investing in a diversified portfolio of ground-based solar PV and battery storage assets in the UK and internationally. The Company aims to deliver sustainable investment returns alongside strong environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) benefits.

