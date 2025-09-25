Exeter Financial LLC Has $3.65 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Exeter Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.6% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $220.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.21. The company has a market cap of $388.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $225.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Daiwa America raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.45.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

