Ruffer LLP Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.4%

MRK opened at $79.62 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.31 and a 12 month high of $116.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.21.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 25.79%.The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.870-8.970 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

