Total Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Total Wealth Planning LLC cut its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 652,139.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,214,757,000 after purchasing an additional 83,702,101 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,232,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 21,191.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,746,000 after buying an additional 5,382,847 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,592,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,464 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.05.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $159.15 on Thursday. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

