Atmos Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Atmos Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 341,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,851 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 12.4% of Atmos Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Atmos Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

