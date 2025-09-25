Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ Stock Position Raised by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,851 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.1% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 30,906 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,178 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.0% in the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 21,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of VZ stock opened at $43.21 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $182.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.636-4.728 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 63.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Arete Research raised Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.