Amgen Inc. $AMGN Position Boosted by Sylvest Advisors LLC

Sylvest Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 0.5% of Sylvest Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sylvest Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 87.1% in the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 7.3% in the first quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 2.7% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $279.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $335.88. The company has a market cap of $150.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.15.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

