Pacific Sage Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,570 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $53.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.38. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

