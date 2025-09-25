Well Done LLC Sells 89 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Well Done LLC lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.60.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.79 and a 200-day moving average of $139.90.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

