Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 1,533 Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 185.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $179.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.98 billion, a PE ratio of 598.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $190.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.89.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $33,737,042.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,650,893.46. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,687,874.50. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,634,634 shares of company stock worth $250,524,804. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

