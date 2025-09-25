Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 235 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Regatta Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.17.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $219.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.69 and a 12-month high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.96%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

