Harrell Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Harrell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,610 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Verum Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. This represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at $42,603,800.96. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,092 shares of company stock worth $32,960,165 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oracle from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

Oracle Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $308.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

