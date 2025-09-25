Santori & Peters Inc. Purchases 447 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Santori & Peters Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 123,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,109,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,389,000 after purchasing an additional 102,419 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 129,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.44. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.85.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.