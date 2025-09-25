Harrell Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,409 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Harrell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,409 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 123,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,109,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,389,000 after acquiring an additional 102,419 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 129,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $28.34 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $202.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.74.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

