Harrell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,361 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $3,451,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $152.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $356.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.12 and its 200 day moving average is $160.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $149.91 and a 52-week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.98%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,548,952.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at $28,689,507.94. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.94.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

