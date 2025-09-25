Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $3.63 Million Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,610 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.2% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Verum Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.7% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,219.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,941 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 42,459 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $233.87 per share, for a total transaction of $112,257.60. Following the purchase, the director owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,092 shares of company stock valued at $32,960,165. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $308.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.58 and a 200-day moving average of $198.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

