Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,431,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,684.65. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,120.48. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $152.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $149.91 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.91. The stock has a market cap of $356.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays set a $164.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.94.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

