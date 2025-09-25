Exeter Financial LLC Raises Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,331 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP opened at $230.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.43 and a 200 day moving average of $224.76. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $256.84.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

