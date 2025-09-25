Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,035 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 3.6% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $31,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,073,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,593,000 after purchasing an additional 270,885 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,223,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,643 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,545,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,961,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,579,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,030,000 after acquiring an additional 33,606 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFV opened at $67.14 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $66.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.88. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

