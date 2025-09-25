Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $215.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $217.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.