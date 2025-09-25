Regatta Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,756 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signal Tree Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $22,100,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.5% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 63,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,860,000 after buying an additional 20,608 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 75,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,756,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $609.50 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $615.26. The company has a market cap of $732.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $591.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $550.70.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

