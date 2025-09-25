Retireful LLC Invests $234,000 in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Retireful LLC bought a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,071 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the sale, the director owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $233.87 per share, for a total transaction of $112,257.60. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This represents a 2.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,092 shares of company stock worth $32,960,165. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $308.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $877.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.50, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oracle from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Westpark Capital boosted their price objective on Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $377.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

