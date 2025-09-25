McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,490 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares in the company, valued at $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,402 shares of company stock worth $2,273,407 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $304.34 on Thursday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $276.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.27 and a 200 day moving average of $306.25. The company has a market capitalization of $217.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.86.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

