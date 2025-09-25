Cora Capital Advisors LLC Sells 733 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Cora Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,098 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 99,986 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Aegis Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $48,589,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 382,234 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $45.31.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

