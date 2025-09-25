Affinity Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,441 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 2.7% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $16,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,310,000 after acquiring an additional 64,973 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,543,888,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 20.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,392 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,614,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,055,000 after purchasing an additional 571,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $179.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.98 billion, a PE ratio of 598.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $190.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.17 and its 200-day moving average is $131.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $33,737,042.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,650,893.46. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This trade represents a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,634,634 shares of company stock worth $250,524,804. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

