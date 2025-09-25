Cassia Capital Partners LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Cassia Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 0.8% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,044,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,411,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185,006 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,266,758,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177,874 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 55,216,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,514,000 after buying an additional 1,783,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,339,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,411,000 after buying an additional 1,307,009 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $202.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.44. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.74.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

