Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.99 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.60.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2%

PepsiCo stock opened at $142.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.79 and its 200-day moving average is $139.90. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

