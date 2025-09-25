Level Financial Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Level Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NFLX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,328.87.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,203.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,210.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,145.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.88 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,728 shares of company stock valued at $108,700,648. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

