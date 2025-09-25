Surience Private Wealth LLC Takes $2.22 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Surience Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 2.1% of Surience Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $163.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.14 and a 200 day moving average of $168.13. The firm has a market cap of $254.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $116.12 and a one year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 102.66%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

