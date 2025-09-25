Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Purchased by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 3,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.4% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the first quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $470.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $429.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.77. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $485.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $220.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,166 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.65, for a total value of $7,941,849.90. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 465,339 shares in the company, valued at $215,289,088.35. The trade was a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,970. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,819 shares of company stock worth $16,885,492 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $493.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.33.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

