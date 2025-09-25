Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $627,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $163.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.14 and its 200-day moving average is $168.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

