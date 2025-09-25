Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Stock Holdings Increased by Meridian Financial LLC

Meridian Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 364,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 6.2% of Meridian Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Meridian Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,262 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,696 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 441,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 309,400 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.16 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.