JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Shares Acquired by Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 10.4% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $22,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Floyd Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Floyd Financial Group LLC now owns 76,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 110.28 and a beta of 0.03.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

