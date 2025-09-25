Retirement Guys Formula LLC Sells 76 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Retirement Guys Formula LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8%
Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $255.02 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.46. The firm has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
