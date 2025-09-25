Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of IJH opened at $65.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average of $61.00. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

